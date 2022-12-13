Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11,041.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 374,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 77,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of TRHC opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

