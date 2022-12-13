Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 963.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

