Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Amundi increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 61.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 54,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.