Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,346,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,188,000 after buying an additional 703,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,174,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,570,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 2.6 %

PFE stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 556,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,262,402. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.