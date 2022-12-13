Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

