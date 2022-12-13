Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

KMB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 18,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

