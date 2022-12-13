Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 686 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.19. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,903. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

