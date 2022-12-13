Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 249,300 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 6.84% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $70,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 177,082 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,726,000.

JAGG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 2,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

