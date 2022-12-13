Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 42,000 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 150,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,422. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

