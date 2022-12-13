SwissBorg Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $241.68 million and approximately $694,912.28 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

