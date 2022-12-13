SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $223.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.66.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

