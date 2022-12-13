Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

