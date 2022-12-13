Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.95 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88). Approximately 257,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 234,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.31. The firm has a market cap of £119.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

