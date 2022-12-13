Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

STBFY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

