Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 577,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,788,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

