Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

