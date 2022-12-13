Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

