Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 8,744 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

