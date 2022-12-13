Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 2,339 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 159,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 351.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 529,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 411,960 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

