Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.58 and a 200 day moving average of $358.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

