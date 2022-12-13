Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $297.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day moving average of $291.37.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

