Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.8 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.
