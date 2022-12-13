Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 415.8 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.