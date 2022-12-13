Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.39.
Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
