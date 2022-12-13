Stratis Hits Market Cap of $68.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and $2.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002658 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.68 or 0.07470160 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001752 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00034552 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00075525 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00053921 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009403 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023379 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,993,187 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
