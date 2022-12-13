STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.76 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $53.76 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012147 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

