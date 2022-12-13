StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.06. 392,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,182. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

