StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Global Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

