StockNews.com Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.