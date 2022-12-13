StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.66 on Friday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Stories
