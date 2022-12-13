StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.66 on Friday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

