StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.