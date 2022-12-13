STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.42) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

STM stock opened at €36.50 ($38.42) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.58 and its 200-day moving average is €34.54.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

