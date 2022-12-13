Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of STC opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

