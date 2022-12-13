Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 200,451 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $15,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.