Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Up 164.7% in November

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the November 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.2 days.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Stories

