Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.63 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00436541 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021090 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00851305 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00108184 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00612388 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005638 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00261407 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,935,888 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
