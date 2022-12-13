Status Price Up 2.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00241107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02311562 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,235,179.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.