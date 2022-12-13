Starname Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $427,072.37 and $1,549.94 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00512156 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $904.45 or 0.05104233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.10 or 0.30345517 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

