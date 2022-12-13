Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

