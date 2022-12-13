Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.
Stantec Stock Performance
NYSE:STN opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95.
Stantec Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Stantec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
