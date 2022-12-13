SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SPYR Price Performance
Shares of SPYR stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
SPYR Company Profile
