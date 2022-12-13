SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPYR Price Performance

Shares of SPYR stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

