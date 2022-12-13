Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.32, but opened at $65.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprout Social shares last traded at $67.37, with a volume of 7,603 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

