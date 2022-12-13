SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 244,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,032,649 shares.The stock last traded at $65.01 and had previously closed at $62.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 913,710 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.