SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,830. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

