SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2,206.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 165,491 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 3,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,811. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

