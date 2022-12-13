Spartan Delta Corp. Plans None Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Recommended Stories
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.