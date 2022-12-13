Spartan Delta Corp. Plans None Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spartan Delta

SDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.