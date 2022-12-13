Sourceless Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $137.90 million and $59.63 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00656644 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $612.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

