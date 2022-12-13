Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Source Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SOR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
