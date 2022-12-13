Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.69 million-$164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

