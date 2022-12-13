Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 86,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

