Somerset Trust Co Has $345,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

HUBB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.03. 5,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

